Quebec reports 655 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 655 new cases and two additional deaths Thursday as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations increased by five to 311. Of those patients, there were 91 in intensive care units, which remained the same compared with the previous day.

The vaccination campaign saw another 14,077 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine doled out in the past 24 hours. The province has given more than 12.9 million shots to date.

Health officials say 33,551 tests were administered Tuesday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Quebec has registered 410,180 cases and 11,371 deaths attributable to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has topped 392,000 recoveries over the course of the health crisis.