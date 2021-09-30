Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Sarah Everard: U.K. police officer gets life sentence for rape, murder of woman

By Alistair Smout Reuters
Posted September 30, 2021 7:50 am
Click to play video: 'Outrage in the U.K. over police handling of vigil for Sarah Everard' Outrage in the U.K. over police handling of vigil for Sarah Everard
WATCH: Outrage in the U.K. over police handling of vigil for Sarah Everard – Mar 14, 2021

A British police officer was on Thursday given a whole life prison sentence for the murder of Sarah Everard after abducting her as she was walking home, in a case which shocked the country and sparked protests over male violence towards women.

His whole life sentence at London’s Old Bailey court means he has no chance of parole.

He abducted Everard, 33, into a hire car as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London on March 3 and her body was later found in woodland around 50 miles (80 km) away in southeast England. A post-mortem concluded she had died as a result of compression of the neck.

Prosecutors said that Couzens and Everard were “total strangers,” and the murder prompted outpourings of anger from women who have recounted their own experiences and fears of being out alone at night.

Story continues below advertisement

Couzens was sentenced after a two-day hearing. One witness saw Everard being handcuffed before her abduction, and police investigating the case said he may have used COVID-19 protocols as an excuse to falsely arrest her before killing her.

Read more: London police chief defends officers’ actions during Sarah Everard vigil clashes

The Metropolitan Police Force, which both investigated the murder and for whom Couzens worked, said it was “sickened, angered and devastated” by his crimes, and Commissioner Cressida Dick has apologized to Everard’s family.

Britain’s police watchdog is looking into police failures to investigate an indecent exposure incident linked to Couzens in 2015, and two further such allegations in February this year.

© 2021 Reuters
London Police tagPolice killing tagsarah everard tagWayne Couzens tagsarah everard murder tagbritish police officer tagpolice femicide tagpolice officer sarah everard tagpolice sarah everard tagsarah everard homicide tagsarah everard rape tagu.k. police officer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers