Crime

Police investigate suspected drug-related shooting in Côte-des-Neiges

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted September 30, 2021 9:06 am
Police investigate suspected drug-related shooting in Côte-des-Neiges - image View image in full screen
@BraydenJagge

Montreal police are investing an overnight shooting in Côte-des-Neiges.

At around 1 a.m. Thursday, an altercation among two groups of people erupted into gunfire inside a residential apartment building on Dupuis Street.

A 25-year-old man was found at the scene with serious gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

Read more: Montreal police investigate after man shot in Mount Royal

The victim was sent to hospital in critical condition but is now stable and expected to recover from his injuries.

Two men, an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Bergeron says one firearm was also seized.

While still early in the investigation Bergeron says investigators have reason to suspect drug trafficking led to the altercation.

Click to play video: 'Rash of Shootings in Montreal' Rash of Shootings in Montreal
