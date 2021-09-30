Police investigate suspected drug-related shooting in Côte-des-Neiges

Montreal police are investing an overnight shooting in Côte-des-Neiges.
At around 1 a.m. Thursday, an altercation among two groups of people erupted into gunfire inside a residential apartment building on Dupuis Street.
A 25-year-old man was found at the scene with serious gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.
The victim was sent to hospital in critical condition but is now stable and expected to recover from his injuries.
Two men, an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old, were arrested in connection with the shooting.
Bergeron says one firearm was also seized.
While still early in the investigation Bergeron says investigators have reason to suspect drug trafficking led to the altercation.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments