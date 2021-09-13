Global News Morning Montreal September 13 2021 8:43am 01:52 Rash of Shootings in Montreal With at least four separate incidents of gun violence reported over the weekend, city officials are grappling with a dangerous problem that seems to be spiraling out of control. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story. Violent weekend in Montreal as police investigate multiple shootings REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8185737/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8185737/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?