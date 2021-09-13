Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 13 2021 8:43am
01:52

Rash of Shootings in Montreal

With at least four separate incidents of gun violence reported over the weekend, city officials are grappling with a dangerous problem that seems to be spiraling out of control. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

