Three people injured in Regina hit and run, suspect in custody

Three people are in hospital after a hit and run in Regina’s east end.
On Wednesday morning, just before noon, RPS was dispatched to the intersection of Victoria and Arcola avenues for a report of an injured man after being struck by a stolen vehicle.
Information suggests a driver stopped at the intersection and was struck by another driver from behind. The driver in the front vehicle then exited his vehicle and was struck by the stolen vehicle.
Other people who witnessed the incident stopped and exited their vehicles to assist the injured man.
The suspect then struck the original victim, and the two witnesses then fled the scene.
The suspect driver has been arrested, and charges will be laid as the investigation continues.
Recent safety study finds risky behaviours in Regina school zone
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments