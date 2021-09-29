Lethbridge mom shares story of son’s battle with COVID-19

Lethbridge mom Asheley Cowie said it was terrifying watching her young son come down with COVID-19. She said he recovered from the virus almost as quickly as he was hit by it.

“It was really isolating, and terrifying and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone, really,” Cowie said adding her her 11-year-old son Liam recently contracted the virus during the 4th wave of the pandemic.

“Unfortunately with no contact tracing we have no idea where his COVID-19 came from but he started showing symptoms with a headache actually,” she explained.

When Liam’s test came back positive, Cowie who is fully vaccinated, decided to isolate in a hotel with him to try protect the rest of her family. According to Cowie, she never contracted the virus. Liam had a fever ranging from 101 up to 104 that lasted for more than 24 hours. It was so bad she used bags of ice to try and bring his temperature down.

Liam is fully recovered now, but for Cowie, a mom of two little boys, she was living what felt like a nightmare.

“I’m not exaggerating when I say I was holding my hand on his chest to see if he was gurgling, if there was anymore struggle than the last breath, like it was terrifying,” Cowie said.

"The fever really scared me because it was long lasting and it was just relentless, it wouldn't break."

Cowie’s husband, who is also fully vaccinated, contracted COVID-19 along her other son and both had mild to no symptoms.

She’s heard the narrative that kids between five and 11 aren’t as at-risk as older children and adults, but having lived it, she knows that’s not the case.

“I have two boys in that age group, and one (had COVID-19) very seriously and (for the other) it wasn’t (as serious). So, while I appreciate the idea, ‘its not as hard on kids,’ I can say it is.”

Cowie hopes by sharing her son’s story, she can prevent another family from going through something similar.

“We have a responsibility to take care of our kids, and everybody’s choice is their own but we live in a society where we rely on each other to maintain heath and order, and if you can get your vaccine I would strongly suggest it.”