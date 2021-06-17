Menu

Global News at 5 Edmonton
June 17 2021 11:24am
01:47

Edmonton-area mom warns others about long-haul COVID in children

An Edmonton-area mother warns children can get sick from COVID and stay sick, after her daughter has been suffering with long-haul symptoms. Kendra Slugoski reports.

