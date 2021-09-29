Menu

Crime

70-year-old man charged after anti-Asian hate-motivated assault in Markham: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 6:07 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a 70-year-old man has been charged after an anti-Asian hate-motivated assault in Markham.

Police said officers were called around 10 a.m. on Saturday for reports of an assault at a high school track near Bayview Avenue and Willowbrook Road.

Police said a female victim confronted a man for having his dog off leash, at which point the victim started following the man and filmed him as he made anti-Asian remarks.

Suspect wanted following hate-motivated assault in Markham, police say

The victim was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation, officers said.

Investigators released an image of a suspect on Monday.

As a result of a tip from the public, officers identified him, police said.

Parviz Almassi Gouran, a Markham resident, has since been charged with assault.

