70-year-old man charged after anti-Asian hate-motivated assault in Markham: police

York Regional Police say a 70-year-old man has been charged after an anti-Asian hate-motivated assault in Markham.

Police said officers were called around 10 a.m. on Saturday for reports of an assault at a high school track near Bayview Avenue and Willowbrook Road.

Police said a female victim confronted a man for having his dog off leash, at which point the victim started following the man and filmed him as he made anti-Asian remarks.

The victim was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation, officers said.

Investigators released an image of a suspect on Monday.

As a result of a tip from the public, officers identified him, police said.

Parviz Almassi Gouran, a Markham resident, has since been charged with assault.

SUSPECT CHARGED IN HATE-MOTIVATED ASSAULT IN MARKHAM- Thanks to a tip from the public, investigators with the York Regional Police Hate Crime Bureau have identified and charged a suspect after a hate-motivated assault in the City of Markham. https://t.co/80QiKRfT51 — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 29, 2021