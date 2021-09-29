Over 72% of Waterloo Region residents now vaccinated against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 72.07 per cent of all area residents are now fully vaccinated, according to Waterloo Public Health.

This number includes those who are not eligible to be vaccinated. When you take away those under the age of 12, the number climbs to 83.7 per cent.

The agency says 424,413 area residents have had two jabs of vaccine, up 708 from Monday’s number.

Leading the charge are those between the ages of 18 and 29, as 88.23 per cent of area residents in that age group are fully vaccinated while an incredible 97.3 per cent have received at least a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Bringing up the rear are the 12- to 17-year-olds, who have seen just 76.09 per cent of their population vaccinated. It was months later before they were fully approved for vaccination.

The number of people getting vaccinated has slowed immensely across most age groups over the age of 60 but none so, more than those over the age of 80.

Just 0.5 per cent of that age group has got their first dose over the past week, with 88.22 per cent of the group having had a jab of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On the other side of the COVID-19 story, Waterloo Public Health reported another 14 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 19,634.

This is the third straight day the agency reported fewer than 20 new cases.

Another 27 people were also cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases in the region to 19,178.

For the fourth straight day, no new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region, leaving the death toll at 298, including nine victims in September.

The total number of active cases drops to 153, including 10 people who are in area hospitals, seven of whom are in need of intensive care.

The region is also down to seven active outbreaks after one was declared over in manufacturing. Four of those active outbreaks are connected to schools in the area.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 495 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the second day in a row the count has been under 500. The provincial case total now stands at 585,502.

According to Wednesday’s report, 107 cases were recorded in Toronto, 39 each in Ottawa and Hamilton, 35 in York Region, 33 each in Peel Region and Windsor-Essex, and 32 in Niagara Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,723 as eight more deaths were recorded.

—with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues