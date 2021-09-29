Two injured, at least six displaced by devastating Burnaby house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been hospitalized, and a handful of others are homeless after a devastating house fire in Burnaby.

It took nine trucks and more than 30 firefighters to knock down the blaze, which began around 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, in the 4400th block of Victory Street.

“On arrival, sure enough, there was six or so people out and a couple of people unaccounted for,” said Burnaby Fire Chief Darcy Robinson.

“Our crews went in back in the building and were able to pull out two people around, proceed with first aid and CPR.”

View image in full screen Smoke and flames pour out of a house on the 4400 Block of Victory Street in Burnaby, B.C. on Sept. 28, 2021. The Burnaby Fire Department says the cause of the house fire is still under investigation. Credit: Ryan Stelting

Both residents had a pulse at the time they were taken to the Vancouver General Hospital, added Robinson, and received treatment along the way from B.C. Emergency Health Services.

While the investigation is still underway, Robinson said the fire is believed to have started in the basement of the single-family dwelling.

By the time crews arrived at the scene, flames and smoke were already pouring out of the windows. The fire triggered two alarms on Tuesday night.

Fire crews are now working with Burnaby RCMP to determine what caused the blaze, and say it’s too early to determine whether the fire is suspicious.

“We will take all our equipment and go in and make sure there is no extension any further, get everybody rehabbed and ready to go again,” said Robinson.

“We will kind of do the process again and make sure there is nobody there … get some type of equipment in there to lift the floor, and make it safe for anyone to go in there and check for anybody else.”

