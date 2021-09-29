Menu

Crime

Sex trafficking charges laid against Calgary man after victim comes forward

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 2:52 pm
A Calgary man has been charged with sex trafficking after a months-long investigation. View image in full screen
A Calgary man has been charged with sex trafficking after a months-long investigation. Getty Images

A 28-year-old Calgary man is facing a slew of charges following a sex trafficking investigation.

The Alberta Law Enforement Resopnse Team (ALERT) said the investigation got underway in August 2020, when a victim came forward to Calgary police.

“The survivor reported to police that she had been in a relationship with the accused, however it became sexually exploitative and she was forced to work in the sex trade,” ALERT said.

Read more: Sexual assault, child exploitation charges laid against Calgary man

Investigators said the woman was able to escape, and contact police. ALERT said she is receiving supports and specialized care.

“The survivor exhibited remarkable courage in breaking free from her perpetrator. Her information and cooperation will help ensure no other women are victimized,” Staff Sgt. Colleen Bowers said.

Story continues below advertisement

Jordan Fay was arrested earlier this month and is facing a number of charges, including two counts of sex trafficking, obtaining material benefit from sexual services and advertising sexual services.

ALERT said it’s investigating the possibility there are other victims.

Read more: 3 more victims come forward after Lethbridge police charge 10 in human trafficking case

Anyone with information to help the investigation, or about any human trafficking activity, is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.

