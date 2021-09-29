Sex trafficking charges laid against Calgary man after victim comes forward

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old Calgary man is facing a slew of charges following a sex trafficking investigation.

The Alberta Law Enforement Resopnse Team (ALERT) said the investigation got underway in August 2020, when a victim came forward to Calgary police.

“The survivor reported to police that she had been in a relationship with the accused, however it became sexually exploitative and she was forced to work in the sex trade,” ALERT said.

Investigators said the woman was able to escape, and contact police. ALERT said she is receiving supports and specialized care.

“The survivor exhibited remarkable courage in breaking free from her perpetrator. Her information and cooperation will help ensure no other women are victimized,” Staff Sgt. Colleen Bowers said.

Jordan Fay was arrested earlier this month and is facing a number of charges, including two counts of sex trafficking, obtaining material benefit from sexual services and advertising sexual services.

ALERT said it’s investigating the possibility there are other victims.

Anyone with information to help the investigation, or about any human trafficking activity, is asked to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers.