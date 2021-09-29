Here’s what’s open and closed around Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be held on Thursday.

The federal statutory holiday is intended to give people a chance to pause and reflect on the legacy of the residential school system on Canada’s Indigenous Peoples.

In Ottawa, institutions and Indigenous groups are hosting a number of events to commemorate the day, to remember lives lost through the residential schools and to provide opportunities to learn the truth about Canada’s relationship with First Nations, Métis and Inuit people.

While public sector employees and workers in federally regulated industries such as banks will have the day off, Ontario did not move to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a provincial holiday.

As such, many businesses will remain open on Thursday, though some might have adjusted hours.

Shopping, food and drink

Shopping centres, grocery stores and retailers will be permitted to open on Sept. 30.

Most drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, are open. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

There will be no change to operating hours at The Beer Store, but LCBO stores are opening after noon on Thursday.

Recreation and activities

Most indoor recreation and drop-in activities at city-run facilities will proceed as scheduled on Thursday, though there are some exceptions.

The City of Ottawa says to check with your local recreation centre to ensure your activities are proceeding as scheduled.

City museums and archives will be closed on Sept. 30. Some art galleries will remain open but might have adjusted hours.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum and the Canadian War Museum will all be open according to their regular Thursday schedule, all of which offer free admission in the later hours of the day.

Both the National Gallery of Canada and the Canadian Museum of History will also be open from noon onwards and will offer free admission all day. The Canadian Museum of Nature will also be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with free admission.

Transit

OC Transpo will operate according to the regular weekday schedule on Sept. 30. Note the Confederation Line LRT remains out of service due to the recent derailment and is replaced by R1 bus service.

Para Transpo will operate according to regular service.

All overtime parking regulations and restrictions will be enforced.

Garbage

There will be no change to curbside garbage, green bin and recycling pickup on Thursday.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ottawa Public Health

COVID-19 testing hours will be unaffected at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday. Vaccination clinics and neighbourhood hubs will also run with regular hours.

The supervised injection site and associated program office at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The site’s mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The OPH Information Centre and the COVID-19 phone line will both be closed.

Also closed on Sept. 30:

the Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics

dental clinics

OPH’s baby helpline and phone support for breastfeeding parents will not be available.

Other city services

The client services centres at Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place will be closed, as well as the provincial offences court at 100 Constellation Dr.

Ottawa’s city-run child care centres will be closed.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will also be closed.

Respite centres on Bayview Road, McArthur Road and Cumberland Street will all be closed.

Residents can still call 311 for urgent matters that require the city’s immediate attention.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

