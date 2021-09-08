National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will not be provincial holiday in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will not be considered a provincial statutory holiday this year, an Ontario government spokesperson says.

Curtis Lindsay, press secretary for Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford, confirmed the decision in an email to Global News.

“Ontario is working in collaboration with Indigenous partners, survivors and affected families to ensure the respectful commemoration of this day within the province, similar to Remembrance Day,” Lindsay said.

“While the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is not a provincial public holiday this year, employers and employees may agree to treat this day as such, and some may be required to do so if it has been negotiated into collective agreements or employment contracts.”

The House of Commons unanimously supported legislation in June giving the Sept. 30 statutory holiday to all federal employees and workers in federally regulated workplaces.

It is meant to serve as a day of reflection so that people can recognize the harmful legacy of the residential school system in Canada.

Some provinces and territories, including British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and the Northwest Territories are observing the federal holiday, while many others are not making it a stat.

— with files from The Canadian Press