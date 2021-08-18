Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
August 18 2021 9:13am
01:14

There’s a new federal holiday in September. What does it mean for you?

For the first time, Sept. 30 will mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Allison Bamford explains who gets it off and how others are recognizing a date.

