Saskatchewan government welcomes completion of Line 3 pipeline replacement project

Send this page to someone via email

The government of Saskatchewan says it is pleased about news of Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 replacement pipeline project being completed.

About 3.2 million barrels of oil per day will be transported once the line is back in service on Friday, which the government said will be an increase of about 300,000 barrels per day from western Canada to refineries in the United States.

Upgrades to Line 3 include state-of-the-art technology and safety measures, according to the government.

“This project is good news for Saskatchewan and its producers, as 70 per cent of our oil runs through the Enbridge Mainline, which includes Line 3,” wrote Minister of Energy and Resources Bronwyn Eyre in a statement on Wednesday.

“Enbridge’s completion of this major replacement project means we will now be able to safely and reliably move more oil to markets, while we continue to fulfill our Growth Plan 2030 target of increasing oil production in Saskatchewan by 25 per cent.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Enbridge's completion of this major replacement project means we will now be able to safely and reliably move more oil to markets, while we continue to fulfill our Growth Plan 2030 target of increasing oil production in Saskatchewan by 25 per cent."

Story continues below advertisement

The pipeline, which stretches 1,765 kilometres from Hardisty, Alta., through Saskatchewan and Manitoba, to Wisconsin is the largest project in Enbridge’s history.

The government said its completion provides a restored capacity of 760,000 barrels per day for shippers.

Enbridge’s Mainline system has a current capacity of approximately 2.9 million barrels per day.

The system includes Line 3, which connects at the company’s terminal in Superior, Wis., to Enbridge Line 5. The line then moves slight crude and natural gas liquids under Lake Michigan and Lake Huron to three Sarnia, Ont., refineries.