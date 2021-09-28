Choiceland, Sask. trying to cope after woman’s death, murder charge: mayor

People in the town of Choiceland, Sask., are trying to cope after tragedy struck last week, according to Mayor Robert Mardell.

On Sept. 24, RCMP found a 37-year-old woman deceased at a home on Railway Avenue East and took one individual into custody. As a result of the police’s investigation, a youth is facing one count of first-degree murder.

“We’re coping. We’re going along with our daily duties just trying to keep ourselves occupied and try not to think about the incident that occurred,” Mardell said on Tuesday.

“Just trying to go on with life the way it is. Of course, it’s not so much the same way for the family members but in a situation like this … we’re doing the best we can.

“If we can help them or support them in any way we want them to come forward … and that’s basically all you can do in a situation like this is offer your condolences and your support and hope that time heals again.”

During his tenure as mayor, Mardell has seen tragedy before in the form of an Amber Alert that ended with Nia Eastman, 7, being found dead in a Choiceland house in November 2016.

The alert was issued after Eastman was not returned to her mother by her estranged husband, Adam Jay Eastman, who was found dead from self-inflicted wounds. Hours later, the girl’s body was discovered.

“It’s a tough situation each way, trying to understand why it happened and what was going through the individuals’ minds,” Mardell said.

“When it was the death of Nia … I thought, ‘What takes a father to someplace that dark that he would be able to take the life of his young daughter?”

“I think, in Jay’s case, he was feeling that because of the marriage breakdown, he was losing his daughter who was very precious to him and in some way, he thought that by, if he couldn’t have her, then his wife couldn’t have her either.

With a population of around 350, the mayor said everyone pretty much knows everyone in Choiceland.

“It’s touched everyone because we do know everyone,” Mardell said.

“I met the (woman) from time to time but it’s been a while since I’d seen her.

“She was involved in an organization in town so I know that the members of the organization have come together and sent their condolences and care packages.”

The accused can’t be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Melfort’s provincial court office said the youth’s first court appearance was adjourned over until Thursday.

Choiceland is approximately 225 km northeast of Saskatoon.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

Crisis Services Canada’s toll-free helpline provides 24-7 support at 1-833-456-4566.

Kids Help Phone operates a toll-free helpline at 1-800-668-6868 with 24-7 support for young people as well as the Crisis Text Line, which can be reached by texting HOME to 686868.