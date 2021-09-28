Manyshots brother who violently kidnaped, repeatedly raped Calgary teen denied parole

Send this page to someone via email

One of two brothers convicted of violently kidnapping and repeatedly raping a teenage girl has been denied parole.

Cody Manyshots, 28, appeared before the Parole Board of Canada Tuesday afternoon via videolink from Bowden Institution.

In denying full and day parole, the board said Manyshots “will present an undue risk to society” if released.

Cody and his brother Corey admitted they attacked a 17-year-old girl in November 2014.

The grade 12 student was waiting for a bus after watching movies at a friend’s house when the brothers grabbed her and forced her into a nearby alley. They took turns raping and sodomizing her.

They then took her to their Martindale home, where she was again repeatedly raped by both brothers.

It was only when they fell asleep that the girl took a chance to escape.

She later picked both Cody and Corey out of separate photo lineups.

In January, 2018 the brothers were sentenced to 12 years in prison.

They were given 12 years for kidnapping, six months for uttering threats, eight years for sexual assault causing bodily harm and two years for robbery, all to be served concurrent to the 12-year kidnapping sentence.

Cody received 50 months credit for time already served; Corey received 57 months credit.

Cody Manyshots asked the Parole Board of Canada Tuesday “if they can do math”, and suggested he has served his time.

During the hearing, the board noted he has had several incidents involving “brew” and drugs in prison.

“Those were a slip-up,” Manyshots said. “I’m not no risk to re-offend.”

He also minimized his role in the sexual assault, despite pleading guilty and admitting to a lengthy agreed statement of facts.

The board told Manyshots there are many reasons he is denied parole at this time. At the top of that list they said he is still rated as a high risk to re-offend.

The board also noted Manyshots has not completed sex offender treatment programming while in prison and lacks insight and coping strategies.