B.C. man hoping truckers will join truth and reconciliation convoy on Sept. 30

Larry Nyegaard doesn’t know how many will show up. But even if he’s the only one, the Hope resident will truck on through with his commitment.

On Thursday, Nyegaard is hoping scores of truckers will join him in motoring from Hope to Kamloops on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The event is being organized on Facebook and has been dubbed We Stand in Solidarity Convoy 215.

Originally, the event had been started by a West Kelowna resident, but Nyegaard wound up taking over this past Friday after it had been cancelled. Nyegaard said he originally signed up as a participant before being asked to take over.

Nyegaard says the convoy is back on track, even though there’s not much time between now and Thursday to spread the word.

“The power of coming together as a community and collectively showing we care and the authority that comes from standing up for a good cause and need,” Nyegaard said in the Facebook post.

5:17 First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

“Let us show that we haul far more than goods and cargo, we haul hope.”

According to Nyegaard, the journey will start along Flood Hope Road, between the FlyingJ and Hope Truck and Trailer, as well as Highway 7 at the weigh scales, at 8 a.m.

Nyegaard is also asking truckers to place orange on their rigs, such as orange T-shirts on their antennas.

2:11 First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to be marked in Canada September 30 First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to be marked in Canada September 30 – Sep 17, 2021

Also, there is no sign-up sheet or any form to join the convoy. As Nyegaard says, “whoever shows up, shows up.”

“For each and everyone who shows up, we are grateful and thankful. It’s completely informal.”

4:22 Creator of Orange Shirt Day on raising awareness for National Truth and Reconciliation Day Creator of Orange Shirt Day on raising awareness for National Truth and Reconciliation Day – Sep 16, 2021

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.