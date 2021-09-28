Dual morning collisions on Clarke Road send 1 person to hospital

London fire and police officials say two separate collisions occurred within a short period of time Tuesday morning along a stretch of Clarke Road in the city’s northeast, including one which sent one person to hospital.

The first collision occurred just before 7 a.m. along Clarke Road just north of Kilally Road involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

“Everyone was out of the vehicle. From what I’m understanding, there was heavy damage. Crews helped initially assess any patients and Middlesex-London Paramedic Service arrived on scene and we were able to work in conjunction with them,” said London fire Platoon Chief Colin Shewell.

One person was taken from the scene by ambulance to hospital for minor injuries, police said. Investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Shewell says emergency crews closed Clarke Road between Kilally Road and Fanshawe Park Road as a result of heavy morning traffic.

As personnel were tending to the first collision, a second smaller collision occurred nearby along Clarke. “I believe it was in the times that either people were jockeying to get back out of the area, or the congestion in the area,” Shewell said.

“The second collision that took place in the same area was a short time after (the first) and involved two vehicles,” said Const. Scott Mandich, a spokesperson with London police. “There were no reported injuries for the second collision and both drivers were directed to attend the Police Reporting Centre.”

The cause of either collision was not immediately known.

Speaking with 980 CFPL, Shewell said several vehicles tried to get around the roadblock put up by emergency crews, a frustrating but not uncommon occurrence.

“If there’s a firetruck parked across the road, or any vehicle with emergency legislation, you have to take due care and be considerate that the road’s closed and don’t try to go around those vehicles,” he said.

“There’s a reason why they’re parked sideways.”

Anyone with information about either collision is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.