B.C. health officials say no provincewide mask mandate for K to 12 students

B.C.’s top doctor says the province will not be extending the mask mandate to include school-aged children in kindergarten to Grade 3.

The provincial guidelines are for masking in schools, and recommend the policy be in place for grades 4 to 12.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that it’s important to remember schools still have “many layers of protection in place” and masking is just one of those layers.

Henry added that the daily symptom check is still very important, as are not going to school when kids feel sick and limiting intermingling between classes in different grades.

The data shows as of mid-September, those five to eight years old and those nine to 11 lead the way for transmission of the virus.

As of this week, around 30 people out of 100,000 aged nine to 11 in B.C. are getting COVID-19 and 22 out of 100,000 aged five to eight are getting the virus. The next highest group are 18- to 39-year-olds at a rate of 15 out of every 100,000.

The province did not provide similar data for those aged four and under.

“We are seeing increased cases in school children,” Henry said. “That means that school-age children, some of them, will be coming to school with COVID.

“The cases that we’re seeing are more much more likely to be from families where adults in the family are not yet immunized or (the children are) exposed in settings where there are older children or adults that are not yet immunized.”

Henry said the most important way we can protect our children, until there is a vaccine for all school-age children, is for every eligible person to be vaccinated against COVID-19.