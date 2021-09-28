Menu

Crime

Omemee woman found hiding in yard charged with impaired driving in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 1:28 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a woman for impaired driving following a crash early Saturday. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a woman for impaired driving following a crash early Saturday. Global News Peterborough file

An Omemee, Ont., woman faces impaired driving charges following an incident in Lindsay early Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 2:05 a.m., officers on patrol heard a loud crash before receiving a call about a motor vehicle collision on Wellington Street.

The caller said the driver of the vehicle involved in a crash had fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Read more: Kawartha Lakes man arrested for impaired driving, threats against police officers in Lindsay

Officers arrived at the scene, found the unoccupied vehicle, and noticed a woman running away from the area.

After a short foot chase, officers found the suspect hiding in a yard on Ridout Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Serena Quinlan, 20, of Omemee, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), and one count with failure to stop following an accident.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 28.

