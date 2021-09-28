Omemee woman found hiding in yard charged with impaired driving in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Omemee, Ont., woman faces impaired driving charges following an incident in Lindsay early Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 2:05 a.m., officers on patrol heard a loud crash before receiving a call about a motor vehicle collision on Wellington Street.

The caller said the driver of the vehicle involved in a crash had fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene, found the unoccupied vehicle, and noticed a woman running away from the area.

After a short foot chase, officers found the suspect hiding in a yard on Ridout Street.

Serena Quinlan, 20, of Omemee, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), and one count with failure to stop following an accident.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 28.