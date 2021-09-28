Omemee woman found hiding in yard charged with impaired driving in Lindsay: police

An Omemee, Ont., woman faces impaired driving charges following an incident in Lindsay early Saturday.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 2:05 a.m., officers on patrol heard a loud crash before receiving a call about a motor vehicle collision on Wellington Street.
The caller said the driver of the vehicle involved in a crash had fled the scene on foot, according to police.
Read more: Kawartha Lakes man arrested for impaired driving, threats against police officers in Lindsay
Officers arrived at the scene, found the unoccupied vehicle, and noticed a woman running away from the area.
After a short foot chase, officers found the suspect hiding in a yard on Ridout Street.
Serena Quinlan, 20, of Omemee, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus), and one count with failure to stop following an accident.
She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 28.
Comments