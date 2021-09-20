Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kawartha Lakes man arrested for impaired driving, threats against police officers in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 3:05 pm
Police in Lindsay arrested a man for impaired driving and uttering threats against officers on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay arrested a man for impaired driving and uttering threats against officers on Sunday. Global News Peterborough file

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving and other charges following an incident in Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on Angeline Street South.

Police say officers found the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

Read more: Man charged with impaired, dangerous driving following fatal crash near Port Hope: OPP

Andrew Kalinack, 29, of Little Britain was initially charged with impaired driving.

“During the arrest the male threatened to kill officers and while being secured, kicked one of the officers,” police stated Monday.

He was additionally charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand, uttering threats and assaulting a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

He was later released from custody and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 10.

Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charges laid following rollover south of Peterborough' Impaired driving charges laid following rollover south of Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagKawartha Lakes taglindsay tagImpaired tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay crime tagLindsay Police tagLindsay impaired tagAngeline Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers