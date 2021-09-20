Kawartha Lakes man arrested for impaired driving, threats against police officers in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces impaired driving and other charges following an incident in Lindsay, Ont., on Sunday afternoon.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver on Angeline Street South.

Police say officers found the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was impaired.

Andrew Kalinack, 29, of Little Britain was initially charged with impaired driving.

“During the arrest the male threatened to kill officers and while being secured, kicked one of the officers,” police stated Monday.

He was additionally charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand, uttering threats and assaulting a peace officer.

He was later released from custody and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 10.