Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with impaired, dangerous driving following fatal crash near Port Hope: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 11:34 am
Click to play video: 'Woman dies following crash north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP' Woman dies following crash north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP
OPP say a Hamilton Township woman died following a crash north of Port Hope on the night of Aug. 4, 2021 – Aug 5, 2021

A man has been charged with impaired driving and other charges following a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a passenger in early August just north of Port Hope, Ont.

On Aug. 4 just before 11 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pickup truck along Sylvan Glen Road, about five kilometres north of Port Hope.

Read more: Hamilton Township woman dies following crash north of Port Hope: Northumberland OPP

Northumberland OPP say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch.

A passenger in the vehicle — Serena Shaw, 23, of Hamilton Township, was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said.

On Monday, OPP issued a statement saying the driver of the pickup has been charged.

Story continues below advertisement

Jason Bickle, 39, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — operation causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 3.

Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charges laid following rollover south of Peterborough' Impaired driving charges laid following rollover south of Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagNorthumberland County tagPort Hope tagImpaired tagNorthumberland OPP tagImpaired Driving Causing Death tagHamilton Township tagJason Bickle tagSerena Shaw tagSylvan Glen Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers