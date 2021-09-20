Man charged with impaired, dangerous driving following fatal crash near Port Hope: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with impaired driving and other charges following a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a passenger in early August just north of Port Hope, Ont.

On Aug. 4 just before 11 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pickup truck along Sylvan Glen Road, about five kilometres north of Port Hope.

Northumberland OPP say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a ditch.

A passenger in the vehicle — Serena Shaw, 23, of Hamilton Township, was pronounced deceased at the scene, OPP said.

On Monday, OPP issued a statement saying the driver of the pickup has been charged.

Jason Bickle, 39, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — operation causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He will appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 3.