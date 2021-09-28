Leeds, Grenville, Lanark leads province with 90% of residents fully vaccinated

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says it is the first health unit to have 90 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a news release from the health unit, the region hit the milestone Tuesday.

“I am so proud of our community and the people living in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark for helping us get to 90 per cent of our population ages 12 and up fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Paula Stewart, medical officer of health for the region.

The eastern Ontario health unit is ahead of the provincial average by almost 20 per cent, with the province reporting just under 71 per cent of residents fully vaccinated in the province.

The health unit said the success in the region is due both to residents, who have been willing participants in the health unit’s vaccination strategy, and to local community partners.

“Our local residents continue to encourage and support their neighbours, family and friends to get the COVID-19 vaccine and make sure everyone is protected,” said Rebecca Kavanagh, acting director for the health unit’s healthy living department.

Municipalities have opened hockey rinks and community centres for vaccine clinics. Primary care physicians and pharmacies have offered the vaccine. Paramedics have delivered the shot to people who cannot leave their homes. Add it all together, and the health unit’s strategy has been a winning combination.

Though the majority of vaccinations were administered between April and July of this year, the health unit’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that vaccines have continued to be administered by the thousands per week, with more than 3,000 doses given per week over the last month.

