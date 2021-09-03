SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

LGL health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure at Gananoque Poker Run

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 2:23 pm
The health unit says anyone who attended three specific events related to the Gananoque Poker Run should closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. View image in full screen
The health unit says anyone who attended three specific events related to the Gananoque Poker Run should closely monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. John Lawless / Global News

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is asking attendees of a speed-boat event to monitor for COVID-19 after exposure at the event.

According to the health unit, people who attended the Poker Run meetings at the Comfort Inn in Gananoque and the Moose McGuire Restaurant in Brockville as well as a dinner at Moroni’s Restaurant in Gananoque, all on Aug. 28, should carefully monitor for symptoms.

Trending Stories

Read more: Thousand Islands Poker Run kicks off in Gananoque this weekend — with some changes

Even mild symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, muscle aches and pains and fatigue could be signs of infection.

If symptoms do develop, the health unit says attendees should self-isolate immediately, contact the health unit and book a COVID-19 test.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagCOVID-19 Exposure taghealth unit tagleeds grenville lanark tagpoker run tagcovid-19 risk taggananoque poker run tagpoker run gananoque tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers