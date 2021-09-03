LGL health unit warns of COVID-19 exposure at Gananoque Poker Run

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is asking attendees of a speed-boat event to monitor for COVID-19 after exposure at the event.

According to the health unit, people who attended the Poker Run meetings at the Comfort Inn in Gananoque and the Moose McGuire Restaurant in Brockville as well as a dinner at Moroni’s Restaurant in Gananoque, all on Aug. 28, should carefully monitor for symptoms.

Even mild symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, muscle aches and pains and fatigue could be signs of infection.

If symptoms do develop, the health unit says attendees should self-isolate immediately, contact the health unit and book a COVID-19 test.

