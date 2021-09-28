SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Quebec adds 469 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths as hospitalizations jump

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Children and the 4th Wave' Children and the 4th Wave
Children under 10 have accounted for more than 20 per cent of all new cases in Quebec, the biggest proportion of any age group. Pediatrician Dr. Harley Eisman speaks with Global’s Laura Casella.

As the COVID-19 health crisis continues, health officials in Quebec reported 469 new cases and six additional deaths Tuesday.

The latest daily tally of new infections is the lowest reported in a single day in the province since August. The province’s public health institute registered 5,986 active cases in its update.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by 22 to 321. This includes 94 patients in intensive care, a drop of one compared with the previous day.

The province doled out another 6,629 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine in the past 24 hours. To date, more than 12.8 million shots have been administered.

Read more: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter

The public health institute says 89.3 per cent of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 85.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the most recent screening information shows 22,068 tests were given Sunday.

Quebec’s caseload has reached 408,931 while the death toll stood at 11,362 in the latest update.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, more than 391,000 people have recovered from the virus.

with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Quebec health-care workers say they feel overlooked by government' Quebec health-care workers say they feel overlooked by government
