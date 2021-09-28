Quebec adds 469 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths as hospitalizations jump

Send this page to someone via email

As the COVID-19 health crisis continues, health officials in Quebec reported 469 new cases and six additional deaths Tuesday.

The latest daily tally of new infections is the lowest reported in a single day in the province since August. The province’s public health institute registered 5,986 active cases in its update.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations rose by 22 to 321. This includes 94 patients in intensive care, a drop of one compared with the previous day.

The province doled out another 6,629 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine in the past 24 hours. To date, more than 12.8 million shots have been administered.

The public health institute says 89.3 per cent of residents 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 85.2 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the most recent screening information shows 22,068 tests were given Sunday.

Quebec’s caseload has reached 408,931 while the death toll stood at 11,362 in the latest update.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, more than 391,000 people have recovered from the virus.

