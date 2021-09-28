Edmonton Elks look to stay perfect on the road Tuesday as they face the Redblacks

Send this page to someone via email

Home hasn’t been kind to the Edmonton Elks but the road sure has been.

On Tuesday night, the Elks (2-4) hit the road for a matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks (1-5) in our nation’s capital.

The Elks have an 0-4 record on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium but are a perfect 2-0 so far in road games. Head coach Jamie Elizondo says he’s seen his team play with more urgency away from home.

“When we’ve gone on the road, we feel like our backs have been against the wall,” Elizondo said.

“We lost our first two games at home, then we went to B.C. and felt like that was one we needed to win. The game in Calgary (on Labour Day), we haven’t won their in nine years.

“Our backs were against the wall and we feel like we’re in the same situation this week at 2-4.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our backs were against the wall and we feel like we're in the same situation this week at 2-4."

It’s the second matchup of the season between the Elks and Redblacks, who met in the first week of the 2021 CFL season with the Elks dropping a 16-12 decision.

Many on the Elks feel it’s a game that they let slip through their grasp, giving the Redblacks their only win of the season.

After receiving his first CFL start at quarterback, rookie Taylor Cornelius will start again Tuesday in Ottawa.

Cornelius enjoyed some good moments in a 37-22 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on September 18. He passed for 243 yards including 122 yards in the 10-19 yard range.

The flip-side is Cornelius threw three interceptions, including one being returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble, which was scooped up by the Bomber defence for a touchdown.

After having only one full practice with the first team offence before the game against the Bombers, Cornelius received his full first team reps in preparations for the Redblacks.

Number one quarterback Trevor Harris was recently pulled off the six-game injured list after suffering a neck injury in the Labour Day Rematch game against the Calgary Stampeders.

Harris won’t suit up on Tuesday and will be on the team’s reserve list.

Offensive lineman David Beard won’t play Tuesday after entering COVID protocol — rookie American Tyler Higby will start at centre.

Defensive end Mathieu Betts is on the one-game injured list with a leg injury, fellow pass rusher Kwaku Boateng returns after missing one game with a leg injury.

Fullback Tanner Green returns after missing two games with a shoulder injury and kick-returner Terry Williams is handling the return duties after missing the last two games as a healthy scratch.

Linebacker Mailk Tyne and newly signed defensive back Josh Woodman will play on special teams.

Receiver Ernest Edwards and Hunter Karl, along with linebacker Brandon Pittman, have all been placed on the Elks practice roster. Defensive back Jermaine Gabriel was released by the team last week.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: James Wilder Jr. (fullback: James Tuck)

Offensive line: SirVincent Rogers, Tomas Jack-Kurdyla, Tyler Higby, Matt O’Donnell, Kyle Saxelid

Receivers: Derel Walker, Greg Ellingson, Shai Ross, Mike Jones, Tevaun Smith

Defence

Defensive line: Thomas Costigan, Jake Ceresna, Mike Moore, Kwaku Boateng

Linebackers: Nyles Morgan, Kieshawn Bierria, Derrick Moncrief

Defensive backs: Jonathon Mincy, Trumaine Washington, Jordan Hoover, Aaron Grymes, Jonathon Rose

You can hear live coverage of Tuesday’s game between Elks and Redblack on CISN Country 103.9 FM, starting with Countdown to Kickoff 4:30 p.m. The opening kickoff from TD Place Stadium in Ottawa will be at 5:30 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action. Plus, hear analysis from Blake Dermott and Eddie Steele.

