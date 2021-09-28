SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter
Radio - COVID-19: Experts optimistic Quebec will be able to avoid lockdowns this winter

Health

Ontario’s science table set to release new COVID-19 projections Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2021 6:07 am
TORONTO — Ontario’s science advisory table is set to release new COVID-19 projections today.

The new modelling is set to be posted online about an hour before Ontario’s chief medical officer of health holds his weekly briefing.

Ontario’s daily case counts have so far remained under 1,000 during the fourth wave, and the graph of Ontario’s seven-day average roughly shows a plateau since the beginning of September.

Read more: Ontario reports 613 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

That’s well under the worst-case scenario in Ontario’s previous modelling, which showed about 4,000 daily cases by now.

Reality is more in line with the best-case scenario, in which cases would have steadily fallen since Sept. 1.

On Monday, Ontario reported 613 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
