Kelowna, B.C. homeowner heading to court to save house

In a last-ditch effort to save his home from the wrecking ball, Janusz Grelecki is taking the City of Kelowna, B.C., to the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

Back in July, the Kelowna homeowner was served with a ‘remedial action order’ from the City of Kelowna after years of complaints from neighbours and bylaw infractions.

The order to demolish Grelecki`s home at 424 Gibson Rd. in Kelowna came at the recommendation of city staff and was approved by Kelowna city council.

Grelecki appealed the decision, but in August city council voted to uphold it, giving Grelecki six months to demolish his home or they would do it for him and hand him the bill.

“The relief is sought is basically an injunction to allow him time in order to complete the repairs and restoration to his property,” Shane Dugan told Global News.

Dugan has been retained to represent Grelecki in his case against the City of Kelowna.

“The approach of the city is that if he doesn’t apply for his own demolition that they can move into the property and demolish his property,” Dugan added.

“So what he is doing seeking time so that he can perform the repairs himself,”.

The City of Kelowna declined comment on Grelecki’s file, citing the fact that the case is about to go before the courts, something Dugan hopes will happen soon.

“The next step in the claim is to apply to court for that injunction to restrain the city from proceeding and we anticipate having that filed within the next couple of days,” Dugan explained.

“All we can do is present it before a judge and allow the judge to decide based upon the merits.”

