Trial date confirmed for trucker accused in Highway 3 crash that killed mother of two

The trial date has been confirmed for a semi-truck driver accused of dangerous driving causing the death of a young mother of two in 2019.

Andrey Malyshev appeared in Penticton, B.C., provincial court on Sept. 27 for a pre-trial conference. His trial will go ahead on Jan. 13-14, 2022.

The semi-truck he was driving allegedly collided with a small passenger vehicle on March 22, 2019, approximately 8 km east of Hedley, B.C., on Highway 3, killing Alanna Dunn.

Dunn was on her way to work at a new job at Copper Mountain mine in the Southern Interior.

View image in full screen Alanna Dunn, 27, left behind her fiancé and two young children. Facebook

The 27-year-old left behind her fiancé and two young children, her close friend Rosie Holmes told Global News.

“Her children were her everything,” Holmes said.

Holmes remembers the day she learned Dunn had been killed.

“I just broke down and I started crying. It’s almost been three years since her accident and it’s been very tough,” she said.

Holmes is following Malyshev’s case, but said she wants to withhold judgment until the details of the car crash are revealed in court.

“I do have feelings where I just want to see him get in trouble and then at times I’m like, you know what, I don’t want somebody else’s life to be ruined, but our life was turned upside down losing her,” she said.

“That corner is very, very dangerous. There has been many accidents on that corner,” Holmes said of the crash scene on Highway 3.

Dunn grew up in Douglas Lake and lived in Keremeos with her family at the time of her death.

A GoFundMe page was launched to support Dunn’s family as they grieved her untimely loss.

The semi-truck involved in the crash was carrying an unknown amount of red wine which spilled in the collision, according to a spill report on the B.C. government’s website.