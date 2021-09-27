SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Several B.C. PACs call for enhanced COVID-19 safety measures in schools

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 3:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools' Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools
WATCH: There are more calls for increased safety measures for children in B.C. schools following yet another COVID-19 outbreak at a Lower Mainland school. Emad Agahi reports.

Five parent advisory councils on British Columbia’s South Coast are calling on the province to ramp up COVID-19 safety protocols.

In a letter sent to the education ministry, PACs in Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby, New Westminster, and Sooke call for a stronger mask mandate to require students from kindergarten to Grade 3 to wear face coverings, increased contact tracing, a return to learning cohorts in elementary schools, and improved ventilation in schools.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: the upward trend in cases among children' COVID-19: the upward trend in cases among children
COVID-19: the upward trend in cases among children

The letter comes as several COVID-19 cases have been reported at Capilano Elementary in North Vancouver.

Read more: New COVID-19 concerns after pair of B.C. school outbreaks, rising child case numbers

Chilliwack’s Promontory Elementary moved to remote learning on Wednesday after at least 20 cases were detected in staff and students, and on Friday, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Maple Ridge Christian School, where 32 cases cropped up.

Read more: B.C. elementary school sends out two letters to parents about COVID exposures

In each of the last three reporting days, more than 100 new cases have involved kids nine or younger.

Click to play video: 'British Columbia grapples with increase in COVID-19 cases among children' British Columbia grapples with increase in COVID-19 cases among children
British Columbia grapples with increase in COVID-19 cases among children

The province recently announced that it would resume notifying schools and parents about COVID-19 exposures.

“Unless there is some sort of extra mitigation added to schools, we will continue to see those numbers rise,” Vancouver physician Dr. Anna Wolak told Global News.

