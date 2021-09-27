SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. elementary school sends out two letters to parents about COVID exposures

By Janet Brown Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 2:23 pm
Schools in B.C. are dealing with an increase in COVID cases. View image in full screen
Schools in B.C. are dealing with an increase in COVID cases. File / Global News

The principal of Capilano Elementary in North Vancouver is informing parents about positive COVID cases at the school.

Jeeniece Chand sent out a letter to families on Friday saying there were eight positive cases at the school.

She then sent out another letter on Sunday to parents saying more families have come forward to say their child has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Click to play video: 'Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools' Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools
Growing concerns about outbreaks at B.C. schools

Read more: New COVID-19 concerns after pair of B.C. school outbreaks, rising child case numbers

Story continues below advertisement

Two class-wide notification letters have also been sent from Vancouver Coastal Health with directions to self-monitor; close contacts will receive instructions directly from the health authority.

Chand said the school is also bringing in enhanced measures to help stop any spread of the virus, which include arranging desks into rows, facing forward and creating more space.

Two outbreaks were declared in Lower Mainland schools this week.

Chilliwack’s Promontory Elementary moved to remote learning on Wednesday after at least 20 cases were detected in staff and students, and on Friday, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Maple Ridge Christian School, where 32 cases cropped up.

Click to play video: 'British Columbia grapples with increase in COVID-19 cases among children' British Columbia grapples with increase in COVID-19 cases among children
British Columbia grapples with increase in COVID-19 cases among children

With more than 80 per cent of eligible people now fully vaccinated in B.C., the province’s cases are increasingly being diagnosed in younger children.

Story continues below advertisement

Children under the age of nine have doubled from nine per cent of cases at the start of September to 18 per cent of cases this week. In each of the last three reporting days, more than 100 new cases have involved kids nine or younger.

-with files from Simon Little

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagBC schools tagcovid in schools tagbc schools covid tagCOVID cases in schools tagCOVID in schools BC tagSchool COVID cases BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers