Board appoints new deputy chief of Hamilton police

A 31-year veteran who most recently headed up support services for the Hamilton police is now the new deputy chief.

Paul Hamilton, who was also a superintendent with investigative services, takes on the position immediately as announced Monday by the city’s police board chair and mayor Fred Eisenberger.

“This is an exciting day for our service and concludes an extensive recruitment process that involved diverse candidates from both in and outside of Canada, to determine the best individual to support us in fulfilling our mission to serve and protect the citizens of Hamilton in partnership with our communities,” said Eisenberger in a statement.

Hamilton studied sociology and criminology at the University of Ottawa and has been a command lead on numerous multi-jurisdictional major case management investigations for the service, including domestic and international law enforcement agencies.

“Paul is a welcome addition to our Command Team. Over his 31-year policing career, Paul has demonstrated his commitment to community safety and his ability to find innovative solutions to complex issues. His leadership will be important as we partner with the community to promote safety and well-being for all Hamiltonians” said Chief Frank Bergen in a release.

The new deputy resides in the Dundas area.

He’s the second to join the police services hierarchy after Bergen was sworn in during a virtual ceremony at city hall in May.

Bergen replaced the recently retired Eric Girt.