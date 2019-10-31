Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Hamilton’s new deputy chief says police ‘need to listen’ to diverse communities to do better

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 2:51 pm
Updated October 31, 2019 2:58 pm
23-year Hamilton Police vet Ryan Diodati is the new Deputy Chief Of Police.
23-year Hamilton Police vet Ryan Diodati is the new Deputy Chief Of Police. Hamilton Police Service

The Hamilton Police Service has announced a new deputy police chief.

Ryan Diodati will move up from the role of superintendent — where he was recently involved in a task force examining an increase in gun violence.

Diodati, a 23-year member of the service, fills a vacancy created last April when Dan Kinsella moved east to become police chief in Halifax.

READ MORE: Hamilton police’s Dan Kinsella chosen as new Halifax Regional Police chief

“We looked across the country for the right candidate for our deputy chief and we are pleased to say we found the best candidate within our own service. Ryan’s exemplary skills and reputation as an excellent police leader will serve the City of Hamilton exceptionally well for the future,” said mayor and police services board chair Fred Eisenberger.

Story continues below advertisement

Diodati’s two decades on the force includes work with the emergency response unit, public order unit and the domestic violence resource unit.

He’s been the lead on several multi-jurisdictional major case management investigations, partnering with domestic and international law enforcement agencies, according to police.

Diodati has a degree from Niagara University and spent time at the University of Toronto as well as the FBI National Academy in Virginia.

When asked about dealing with crime in the city, Diodati said gun violence was at the top of the list.

READ MORE: Hamilton man who may have been swimming near lift bridge still missing: police

“We will continue to monitor the violence in the city, not only gun violence but any other types of violence,” said Diodati. “Again, if there is a need to get the task force up and running again, we can do that quite quickly.”

The new deputy chief — who begins on Nov. 3 — went on to say that better engaging police with diverse communities is also paramount.

“We have to listen to people who have lived experiences, and not only have to listen but we also have to learn from that and we can use that to enact policy and legislation to help us do our jobs better.”

Diodati’s brother is Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, who’s now in his third term.

Story continues below advertisement
Dan Kinsella sworn in as sixth Chief of Halifax Regional Police
Dan Kinsella sworn in as sixth Chief of Halifax Regional Police

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton PoliceMayor Fred EisenbergerDeputy Chief Dan Kinselladeputy chief ryan diodatihamilton deputy police chiefniagara falls mayor jim diodati
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.