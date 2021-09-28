Menu

Entertainment

‘Bachelor in Paradise Canada’: Meet the 26 singles of show’s 1st-ever season

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted September 28, 2021 12:51 pm
'Bachelor in Paradise Canada' View image in full screen
'Bachelor in Paradise Canada.'. Citytv

Fall may be approaching, but the inaugural season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada promises to heat things up.

The show, an offshoot of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, features singles from the franchise in a more “relaxed” environment as they continue to search for love. It can get messy, as we’ve seen in the American version of the show — currently in its seventh season — but surely Canucks are kinder, right?

That stereotype probably won’t apply here, as a mix of 12 Canadian and U.S. Bachelor alumni favourites, along with 14 Canadian #BachelorNation fans ranging in age from 25 to 37, come together under one roof. The location for the show has not been revealed, aside that it took place at a “secluded Ontario lakeside love nest.”

Hosted by Jesse Jones and featuring Bachelor alum Kevin Wendt as bartender, Bachelor in Paradise Canada is set to air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv.

Find the complete cast below.

Adam

Adam View image in full screen
All images courtesy of Citytv. All images courtesy of Citytv

Age: 28
Occupation: Firefighter
Hometown: Windsor, Ont.

Alex

Alex View image in full screen

Age: 32
Occupation: Information Systems Administrator
Hometown: Detroit, Mich.

Alice

Alice View image in full screen

Age: 27
Occupation: Accountant
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Ana

Ana View image in full screen

Age: 26
Occupation: Advertising Executive and Digital Content Creator
Hometown: Montreal, Que.

Angela

Angela View image in full screen

Age: 31
Occupation: Model
Hometown: Greenville, S.C.

Bianka

Bianka View image in full screen

Age: 37
Occupation: Content Creator
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Brendan M.

Brendan M. View image in full screen

Age: 30
Occupation: Yoga Teacher
Hometown: Edmonton, Alta.

Brendan S.

Brendan S. View image in full screen

Age: 26
Occupation: Firefighter Trainee
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Caitlin

Caitlin View image in full screen

Age: 27
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Chris

Chris View image in full screen

Age: 35
Occupation: Inventor
Hometown: Saskatoon, Sask.

Connor

Connor View image in full screen

Age: 27
Occupation: Civil Engineer/Firefighter in Training
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

David

David View image in full screen

Age: 32
Occupation: Actor/Musician
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Illeana

Illeana View image in full screen

Age: 26
Occupation: Entrepreneur/Model
Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Iva

Iva View image in full screen

Age: 25
Occupation: DJ/Student
Hometown: Calgary, Alta.

Jeremy

Jeremy View image in full screen

Age: 28
Occupation: Law Student
Hometown: Montreal, Que.

Joey

Joey View image in full screen

Age: 31
Occupation: Construction Worker/Model
Hometown: Medicine Hat, Alta.

Josh

Josh View image in full screen

Age: 28
Occupation: Filmmaker
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Kamil

Kamil View image in full screen

Age: 33
Occupation: Real Estate Agent/Investor
Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Karn

Karn View image in full screen

Age: 30
Occupation: Actor/Cinematographer
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Kit

Kit View image in full screen

Age: 27
Occupation: Model/Content Creator
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Lisa

Lisa View image in full screen

Age: 28
Occupation: Cosplay Artist
Hometown: St Catharines, Ont.

Mike

Mike View image in full screen

Age: 34
Occupation: Firefighter
Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

Nicole

Nicole View image in full screen

Age: 25
Occupation: Photographer/Flight Attendant
Hometown: Toronto, Ont.

Sasanet

Sasanet View image in full screen

Age: 26
Occupation: Real Estate Student
Hometown: Halifax, N.S.

Stacy

Stacy View image in full screen

Age: 29
Occupation: Interior Design Student
Hometown: Vancouver, B.C.

Veronique

Veronique View image in full screen

Age: 31
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Hometown: Sudbury, Ont.

