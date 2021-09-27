Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

70 vehicles towed, 383 charges laid following unsanctioned car rally in Wasaga Beach

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 2:25 pm
Between Friday and Sunday, there was an increased police presence in the area due to the rally. View image in full screen
Between Friday and Sunday, there was an increased police presence in the area due to the rally. OPP Central/Twitter

Seventy vehicles were towed and 383 charges were laid following an unsanctioned car rally that took place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., over the weekend.

Between Friday and Sunday, there was an increased police presence in the area due to the rally.

Read more: Weekend car rally in Wasaga Beach to draw increased police presence

Huronia West OPP said they responded to more than 439 calls for service in the region during that time.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said vehicles were towed for a number of offences, including 22 stunt drivers, 33 unfit vehicles and four impaired drivers, along with other provincial offences.

One person, a 19-year-old from Burlington, was nabbed for stunt driving and impaired driving an Audi during the early morning hours of Sunday. Another Toronto man was also charged with impaired driving.

Click to play video: 'OPP issues tickets at Wasaga Beach car rally' OPP issues tickets at Wasaga Beach car rally
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagStunt driving tagWasaga Beach tagHuronia West Opp tagWasaga Beach news tagCar Rally tagWasaga Beach Car Rally tagOntario stunt driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers