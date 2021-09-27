70 vehicles towed, 383 charges laid following unsanctioned car rally in Wasaga Beach

Send this page to someone via email

Seventy vehicles were towed and 383 charges were laid following an unsanctioned car rally that took place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., over the weekend.

Between Friday and Sunday, there was an increased police presence in the area due to the rally.

Huronia West OPP said they responded to more than 439 calls for service in the region during that time.

439 service calls and 383 charges laid over the September 24-26 weekend in #WasagaBeach, @springwatertwp and @Clearview_twp. 70 vehicles were towed, including 22 for #StuntDriving, 33 unfit vehicles and 4 impaired drivers. Please #DriveSafe, respect our communities. #HurWOPP ^gp pic.twitter.com/cq1LQuBA2O — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 27, 2021

Police said vehicles were towed for a number of offences, including 22 stunt drivers, 33 unfit vehicles and four impaired drivers, along with other provincial offences.

One person, a 19-year-old from Burlington, was nabbed for stunt driving and impaired driving an Audi during the early morning hours of Sunday. Another Toronto man was also charged with impaired driving.

