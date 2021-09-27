Ontario provides $2.6M to Mirmil Products Ltd. to expand operations at new Campbellford facility

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing architectural millwork company Mirmil Products Limited with $2.6 million to assist in its relocation to the Municipality of Trent Hills and expansion of its operations.

On Monday morning the company officially opened its new 165,000-square-foot facility in the village of Campbellford after recently relocating from Quinte West.

Mirmil provides highly customized millwork, which includes wood, decorative metals, glass, solid surface products and stone. Focusing on the interior of buildings, the tasks include wall panelling, trim, cabinetry, bars and reception desks, with clients from the entertainment and gaming sectors to institutional and multi-residential construction.

The province says the funding — through the Forest Sector Investment and Innovation Program — will help the company expand operations, invest in new technology and recruit more than 30 skilled workers to meet a “growing demand” for its products and services.

Story continues below advertisement

Welcome to Campbellford Mirmil Products Limited! Today, we announced an investment of more than $2.6 million to help Mirmil expand their operations, invest in new technology and recruit more skilled workers to meet a growing demand for their products and services. #OntarioMade pic.twitter.com/v7twGMoKN6 — David Piccini (@DavidPiccini) September 27, 2021

“As a sustainable and renewable industry, the forest sector has been a source of prosperity in Ontario communities for generations,” stated Greg Rickford, minister of northern development, mines, natural resources and forestry. “By investing in Mirmil Products Limited, our government is strengthening the economy in Campbellford and promoting a prosperous future for this region.”

Northumberland—Peterborough South MPP David Piccini says he’s excited to welcome the company to his riding.

“The opening of Mirmil Products Limited in Campbellford allows our local talent to be a part of some of the largest commercial construction projects in the world,” he said. “The investment from the Ontario government will support Mirmil’s growth and increased demand for their millwork, creating new jobs for our community and the surrounding areas.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mirmil president Travis Walker says the funding will allow his company to grow and increase its capabilities at the facility on Dart Cup Road.

“Allowing us to continue to represent southeastern Ontario in some of the largest and most complex construction projects in the world,” said Walker.

Vid Fedeli, Ontario’s minister of economic development, job creation and trade, says the funding is part of the province’s priorities to help businesses turn the corner on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mirmil’s relocation and expansion will help it fulfill large-scale commercial projects across North America and have significant positive impacts in Campbellford and the surrounding regional economy,” he said.

— More to come.