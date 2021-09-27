Menu

Health

North Battleford, Sask. elementary school switches to remote learning for 2 weeks

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 12:47 pm
Students at École Monseigneur Blaise Morand will be learning remotely for the next two weeks due to recent COVID-19 cases announced at the school. View image in full screen
Students at École Monseigneur Blaise Morand will be learning remotely for the next two weeks due to recent COVID-19 cases announced at the school. File / Global News

An entire elementary school in North Battleford, Sask., has moved to remote learning effective immediately.

École Monseigneur Blaise Morand, a Catholic French immersion school in the Light of Christ Catholic Schools division, announced the decision on Sunday due to “increased positive case numbers and continued in-school transmission of COVID-19.”

The school plans to have students and staff return for in-person learning on Oct. 12 following the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at 3 Saskatoon elementary schools

“We understand that this is sudden and likely inconvenient. However, without this break, we anticipate continued transmission and rising case numbers at the school,” said Cory Rideout, director of education, in a release from the school division.

The statement, which was sent to school families, said teachers will be responsible for virtual meeting spaces and contacting students for virtual learning support opportunities.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the school back on Sept. 7.

