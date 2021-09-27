North Battleford, Sask. elementary school switches to remote learning for 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

An entire elementary school in North Battleford, Sask., has moved to remote learning effective immediately.

École Monseigneur Blaise Morand, a Catholic French immersion school in the Light of Christ Catholic Schools division, announced the decision on Sunday due to “increased positive case numbers and continued in-school transmission of COVID-19.”

The school plans to have students and staff return for in-person learning on Oct. 12 following the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.

“We understand that this is sudden and likely inconvenient. However, without this break, we anticipate continued transmission and rising case numbers at the school,” said Cory Rideout, director of education, in a release from the school division.

The statement, which was sent to school families, said teachers will be responsible for virtual meeting spaces and contacting students for virtual learning support opportunities.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the school back on Sept. 7.