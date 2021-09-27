SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec records 519 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec health-care workers say they feel overlooked by government' Quebec health-care workers say they feel overlooked by government
Recently announced incentives to attract and retain nurses will cost the Quebec government $1 billion in bonuses. But as Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports, other health-care workers say they are also dealing with staff shortages and have been overlooked.

Quebec recorded 519 new infections but no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as hospitalizations rose slightly Monday.

Health officials say there were two more patients in hospital, for a total of 299. This includes 95 people in intensive care units, a bump of five in the past day.

In the past 24-hour period, the province administered 7,387 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine. More than 12.8 million shots have been doled out since the beginning of the inoculation campaign.

Read more: Vaccinated and unvaccinated Canadians have very negative relationships: poll

When it comes to screening, the most recent data shows 22,259 tests were conducted Saturday.

Over the course of the health crisis, the province has seen a total of 408,462 cases. The death toll has reached 11,356.

Quebec has recorded 390,858 recoveries from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'How has COVID-19 affected sleep for teens?' How has COVID-19 affected sleep for teens?
How has COVID-19 affected sleep for teens?
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tag

