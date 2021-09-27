Quebec records 519 new COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded 519 new infections but no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 as hospitalizations rose slightly Monday.

Health officials say there were two more patients in hospital, for a total of 299. This includes 95 people in intensive care units, a bump of five in the past day.

In the past 24-hour period, the province administered 7,387 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine. More than 12.8 million shots have been doled out since the beginning of the inoculation campaign.

When it comes to screening, the most recent data shows 22,259 tests were conducted Saturday.

Over the course of the health crisis, the province has seen a total of 408,462 cases. The death toll has reached 11,356.

Quebec has recorded 390,858 recoveries from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

