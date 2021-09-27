Menu

Crime

4 people arrested after shots fired on Albion Road South on Monday: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 10:06 am
Ottawa police say four people travelling in the same car were arrested after shell casings were found on Albion Road South on Monday morning. File photo. View image in full screen
Ottawa police say four people travelling in the same car were arrested after shell casings were found on Albion Road South on Monday morning. File photo. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Monday morning shooting on Albion Road South led to the arrests of four people travelling on Highway 417, according to Ottawa police.

An OPS spokesperson told Global News that gunshots were reported in the 3700 block of Albion Road South shortly after 5 a.m.

Responding officers confirmed a property had been shot at and found bullet casings in the area, though no injuries have been reported.

Read more: Ottawa police arrest man accused of setting off small, homemade explosives in Centretown

Police later located a vehicle possibly linked to the shooting travelling on Highway 417 westbound near the Parkdale Road exit.

All four occupants of the car were arrested without incident, the police spokesperson said. There is no word on what charges the individuals might be facing.

Albion Road South remained closed between Wyldewood Street and D’Aoust Avenue on Monday morning, with residents asked to avoid the area.

Click to play video: 'Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police' Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police
Gunshot wound victim found at Toronto hospital following shooting in Lindsay: police
