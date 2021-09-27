4 people arrested after shots fired on Albion Road South on Monday: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

A Monday morning shooting on Albion Road South led to the arrests of four people travelling on Highway 417, according to Ottawa police.

An OPS spokesperson told Global News that gunshots were reported in the 3700 block of Albion Road South shortly after 5 a.m.

Responding officers confirmed a property had been shot at and found bullet casings in the area, though no injuries have been reported.

Police later located a vehicle possibly linked to the shooting travelling on Highway 417 westbound near the Parkdale Road exit.

All four occupants of the car were arrested without incident, the police spokesperson said. There is no word on what charges the individuals might be facing.

Albion Road South remained closed between Wyldewood Street and D’Aoust Avenue on Monday morning, with residents asked to avoid the area.

Traffic Alert: Albion Rd South closed in both directions between Wyldewood St and D'Aoust Ave due to a police operation. Please avoid the area. #Ottnews @Ottawa_Traffic — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 27, 2021

