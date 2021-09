Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a man was stabbed in the city’s downtown core Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the Yonge-Dundas Square at 5:17 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

There was no information released on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Yonge St & Dundas Sq

– police o/s

– officers informed @TorontoMedics have transported patient to hospital prior to police arrival

– unknown severity of injuries

– ongoing investigation

– any info call police 416-808-2222

– @CanStopCrime 222-TIPS#GO1849827

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 26, 2021

Advertisement