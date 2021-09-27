Menu

Canada

Dalhousie urges homecoming partiers to not attend campus for a week

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 4:33 am
Click to play video: 'Multiple arrests made, tickets issued at rowdy Halifax street party' Multiple arrests made, tickets issued at rowdy Halifax street party
Dalhousie University is vowing to apply its code of student conduct “to the greatest extent possible” after a massive street party in Halifax resulted in multiple arrests and a flood of complaints to police. Jesse Thomas reports.

Dalhousie University is now strongly encouraging students who attended unsanctioned homecoming street parties over the weekend to not attend classes or on-campus activities for one week.

The request is effective immediately and will continue until Oct. 4.

“This weekend’s illegal gathering poses a potential risk to our ability to continue with a safe, sustainable in-person learning experience this fall,” said Frank Harvey, provost and vice-president academic for Dalhousie University, in a statement to staff and students Sunday night.

“We ask everyone who was there to respect your fellow students, our entire Dal community, as well as our neighbours and surrounding community, and follow this directive.”

The university is also urging students to limit their interactions in public spaces and get tested for COVID-19.

Students can get tested at a campus testing site or test-kit pickup location, as well as a local pop-up rapid testing site.

“Even if your test is negative, we ask you to continue to not attend classes or on-campus activities for the full week and continue regular testing,” Harvey’s statement reads.

Read more: Dalhousie vows disciplinary action after ‘deplorable, reckless behaviour’ at student street party

Students living in residence are asked to restrict their on-campus activities to their residence and dining halls.

“Students concerned about missing course material or assessments are to follow-up with their instructor. It is important to note that instructors are not required to provide alternate instruction outside of standard absence procedures,” said Harvey.

University calls parties ‘deplorable, reckless’

In an earlier statement to the university community, Dalhousie said, “We are gravely disappointed in the deplorable, reckless behaviour of students who organized and attended large, unsanctioned and illegal street parties near campus (Saturday).”

“While we are grateful to the majority of our students who heeded the clear warnings that were shared about this behaviour, there were many who still ignored these warnings, and we are working very hard to ensure appropriate consequences will follow.”

Click to play video: 'Halifax residents reach ‘breaking point’ after homecoming arrests' Halifax residents reach ‘breaking point’ after homecoming arrests
Halifax residents reach ‘breaking point’ after homecoming arrests – Oct 18, 2017

Those consequences will be determined based on the university’s Code of Student Conduct, which Dalhousie says will be applied to the “greatest extent possible.”

Sanctions may include mandatory training and education or probation for a designated period of time, through to denial of specified privileges or suspension/expulsion from the university.

10 arrests, ‘numerous’ tickets

In a statement Sunday morning, Halifax Regional Police confirmed they arrested nine men and one woman for public intoxication. “Numerous” tickets were also issued for illegal possession of open liquor.

Read more: Dalhousie University mandating COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff

Police said they are continuing to investigate the incident and expect to hand out even more tickets.

With files from Rebecca Lau and Jesse Thomas.

