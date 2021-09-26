SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Prince George hospital, 10 infected

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 26, 2021 2:26 pm
The University Hospital of Northern BC.
The University Hospital of Northern BC. Northern Health

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Prince George’s University Hospital of Northern B.C., where 10 people have tested positive for the illness.

In a media release Sunday, the Northern Health Authority said the outbreak affects nine patients and one staff member in the Primary Care Medical Unit.

New COVID-19 concerns after pair of B.C. school outbreaks, rising child case numbers

The health authority said it was conducting further testing and monitoring to identify potential further cases.

The hospital has implemented outbreak control measures, including limiting the movement of staff and patients between areas of the hospital and limiting the unit to essential visitors only, it said.

As of Friday, there were ongoing outbreaks in two other B.C. hospitals: the Chilliwack General Hospital and Fort St. John Hospital.

Where COVID-19 case numbers are rising in B.C.
Where COVID-19 case numbers are rising in B.C.
