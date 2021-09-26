COVID-19 outbreak declared at Prince George hospital, 10 infected

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Prince George’s University Hospital of Northern B.C., where 10 people have tested positive for the illness.

In a media release Sunday, the Northern Health Authority said the outbreak affects nine patients and one staff member in the Primary Care Medical Unit.

The health authority said it was conducting further testing and monitoring to identify potential further cases.

The hospital has implemented outbreak control measures, including limiting the movement of staff and patients between areas of the hospital and limiting the unit to essential visitors only, it said.

As of Friday, there were ongoing outbreaks in two other B.C. hospitals: the Chilliwack General Hospital and Fort St. John Hospital.

