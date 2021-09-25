Calgary police warn about attempted child-luring incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police warned Saturday that four incidents of possible child abduction or luring have been reported since Wednesday.

In each of the “suspicious incidents,” which happened in Windsor Park, Wildwood, Forest Lawn and Copperfield, police said the victim was alone when approached by a suspect.

Officers are reviewing CCTV from each area.

“While we continue to investigate the details surrounding these incidents, given the seriousness of the allegations and out of an abundance of caution, this information is being shared with the public,” police said.

“Our officers have also increased patrols in these areas following the incidents.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Our officers have also increased patrols in these areas following the incidents."

Police reminded parents to teach their children about who is a safe adult, the buddy system, safe places in the community and staying safe online.

Incidents are not connected

Police said there are no similarities in suspect descriptions and no additional evidence to believe that the reports are connected.

Officers noted that two suspects in the Wildwood incident have been identified, adding that they are working to identify possible suspects in the Windsor Park, Forest Lawn and Copperfield incidents.

If you have information, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.