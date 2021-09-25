Calgary police on hunt for balcony-scaling trespasser in city’s southwest

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are trying to identify a balcony-scaling trespasser in the southwest community of Bankview.

Investigators said Saturday they were contacted by a woman on Sept. 11 about a man continuously climbing onto her balcony in the 1500 block of 26 Avenue S.W.

They say in some instances, he left several items behind.

It’s believed this suspicious behaviour began sometime in August and occurred on at least five different occasions.

Officers collected evidence from the scene, including CCTV images, and are now looking for the public’s help to identify the unknown man.

Police said he is six feet tall and approximately 160 pounds with longer, brown hair.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.