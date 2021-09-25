Quebec reports 795 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 795 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and five more deaths related to the virus.

Health officials say hospitalizations rose by three from Friday to 301, while the number of patients in intensive care dropped by one to 90.

Health officials say of the latest reported infections, 567 were among people who were either unvaccinated or who had only received a first dose within the past two weeks.

According to the province’s public health institute, about 89 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 83 per cent have received both shots.

–with files from the Canadian Press