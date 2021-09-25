Have you seen Steven Dempster? Vancouver police seek missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 57-year-old man last seen Friday near False Creek.

Steven Dempster was last seen at his workplace near Moberly Road and Market Hill around 6 p.m.

Police say he was meant to catch a nearby bus, then walk home to the area of West 13th Avenue and Manitoba Street, but never arrived.

Dempster lives with schizophrenia and epilepsy, and usually relies on public transit and walking, police said.

He is described as Indigenous, five-foot-six with a slim build and short black-and-grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a yellow trim, a white shirt with orange sleeves, blue pants and black Dayton slip-on shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 and wait with him until first responders arrive.