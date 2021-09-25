Public invited to Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day event in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Manitoba is inviting the public to a memorial service in honour of fallen police and peace officers Sunday.

The annual public ceremony will be hosted by the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP), and is taking place at 11 a.m. at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

“We recognize and thank those who serve every day and accept the risks to their safety, and we honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of their duties,” said Justice Minister Cameron Friesen in a news release.

“This year we salute the two officers who died in Ontario and Saskatchewan, and express our sympathies and our gratitude to their families.”

The last Sunday of September has been recognized as Police and Peace Officers’ National Memorial Day since 1998.

“Today, more than ever, it’s important we recognize and reflect on those men and women who confronted the challenges of their time and gave their lives to keep peace and order in our communities,” said Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth in a news release.

“There will always be a need for police and peace officers and it is important that we pay tribute to those who came before us and their families to ensure their sacrifice never be forgotten.”

The province says special envoy for military affairs, Scott Johnson, will be representing the Manitoba government at the service, which is happening on the same day as the national event in Ottawa.

The national event will begin with the reading of names at 9 a.m. ET, with the service itself starting at 11 a.m.

The latter can be viewed live by following this link.

