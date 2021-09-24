Menu

Canada

Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor freed from China after Meng Wanzhou released: Trudeau

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 8:56 pm
WATCH: Trudeau announces release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor from China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are on their way back to Canada after spending over 1,000 days in detention in China.

Trudeau said the two Canadians boarded a plane Saturday morning Chinese time with Canada’s ambassador to China Dominic Barton.

“These two men have gone through an unbelievably difficult ordeal,” Trudeau said.

“It is good news for all of us that they are on their way home to their families.”

Read more: Meng Wanzhou to fly to China Friday night after being released by B.C. court

Trudeau made the announcement hours after Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver and allowed to return home to China after securing a deal to drop U.S. charges against her.

Story continues below advertisement

Kovrig, a former diplomat, and businessman Spavor were detained in China days after Wanzhou was arrested at Vancouver’s airport on behalf of the United States.

The two men were convicted on espionage charges in separate trials earlier this year. Spavor was later sentenced to 11 years in prison, while a sentence has yet to be issued for Kovrig.

China has publicly maintained that there is no connection between Meng’s case and the men’s imprisonment. But Beijing has also dropped broad hints that if she were allowed to go free, that could benefit the two Canadians.

More to come…

