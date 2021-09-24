One arrested in relation to cocaine trafficking investigation: Kingston police

In the conclusion of a cocaine trafficking investigation, Kingston police have arrested one woman in connection with the operation.
On Sept. 17, police carried out a search warrant on a residence on Bishop Street.
A woman was found inside the residence and was arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.
During their search, police found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, MDMA, crystal methamphetamine, Adderall pills and evidence of drug trafficking.
Thirty-five-year-old Jacinta Hartin was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and released from the police station with a court date.
